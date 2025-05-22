McIlrath & Eck LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 551.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.9%
NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.24 on Thursday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.51.
About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF
iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.
