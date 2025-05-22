Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,858,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

