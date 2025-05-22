Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:NA FY2025 Earnings

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $10.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.59. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NA. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$147.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$133.10.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NA stock opened at C$129.18 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$105.43 and a 12-month high of C$141.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.07. The company has a market cap of C$50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Macky Tall purchased 4,182 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$119.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$498,243.48. Also, insider Marie-Chantal Gingras purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$119.45 per share, with a total value of C$209,037.50. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,701 shares of company stock worth $1,633,863. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

