Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Monday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brightcove by 99.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

