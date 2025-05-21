Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 272,560 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3,954.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,560 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $24,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Read Our Latest Report on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.