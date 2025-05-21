Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 662.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $22,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,918,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,619,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.42.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of TRV stock opened at $273.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $275.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

