17,640 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 89,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 943,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 287,657 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43.

Several research firms recently commented on UEC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price objective on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

