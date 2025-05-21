Vident Advisory LLC Has $4 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vident Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in SEA by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.23.

SE opened at $162.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,082.93 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.31.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

