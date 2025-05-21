What is Zacks Small Cap’s Estimate for RANI Q2 Earnings?

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RANI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $14.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0%

Shares of RANI stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $43.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

