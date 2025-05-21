Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $2.06 Million in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,485.98. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

