UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 209,671 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,671 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.70% of Illinois Tool Works worth $522,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This trade represents a 46.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $249.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day moving average is $255.42.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

