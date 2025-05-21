Waverly Advisors LLC Buys 2,064 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ISRG opened at $557.16 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.15 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market cap of $199.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.94, for a total value of $106,584.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,424.28. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,093. The trade was a 87.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $16,865,621. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.