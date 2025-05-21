Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,410 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $745.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $795.44 and its 200 day moving average is $804.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $706.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

