Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,983 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89. The company has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

