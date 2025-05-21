State of Wyoming Trims Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.