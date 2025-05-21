FY2026 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.11. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Boot Barn stock opened at $162.76 on Monday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $453.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

