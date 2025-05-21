A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 293.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in A10 Networks by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

