Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $13,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,872,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

