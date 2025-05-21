Reviewing Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) & Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT 18.02% 4.60% 2.37% Kilroy Realty 18.58% 3.75% 1.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sabra Health Care REIT and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 3 3 1 2.71 Kilroy Realty 1 7 3 0 2.18

Volatility & Risk

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $38.64, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Kilroy Realty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $720.03 million 5.97 $13.76 million $0.59 30.63 Kilroy Realty $1.13 billion 3.44 $210.97 million $1.68 19.52

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 203.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of December 31, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 17.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 85.0% occupied and 86.4% leased. The company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.5%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million and one approximately 875,000 square foot in-process development project with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.