FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CVE:ITR Issued By Raymond James

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$256.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.64.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

