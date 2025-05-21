Principal Street Partners LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Principal Street Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,990,000 after buying an additional 163,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $160.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average is $162.36. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $114.55 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $447.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

