Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $59.29 Million Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,231,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585,125 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $59,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.