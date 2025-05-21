EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Joseph Sanborn Sells 744 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Sanborn sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $18,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,537.88. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Sanborn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Joseph Sanborn sold 1,063 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $27,946.27.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Joseph Sanborn sold 744 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $16,524.24.

EverQuote Stock Down 1.4%

EVER opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.66. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $844.87 million, a PE ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EverQuote by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

