Elequin Capital LP Invests $81,000 in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,325,000. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of YANG stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $204.80.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

