BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BancFirst worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in BancFirst by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BancFirst by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in BancFirst by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $129.54 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.78.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $164.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

