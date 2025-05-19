Vident Advisory LLC Purchases 13,134 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of CyberArk Software worth $18,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.0%

CYBR stock opened at $355.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -182.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.35. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.41 and a 12-month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.