TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:GLOW opened at $27.15 on Monday. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.79.
The VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity ETFs. Selection is based on various macroeconomic indicators and key ETF factors.
