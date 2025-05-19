TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLOW opened at $27.15 on Monday. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0492 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th.

The VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity ETFs. Selection is based on various macroeconomic indicators and key ETF factors.

