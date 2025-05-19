TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $106.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.