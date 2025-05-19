Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 100,440 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TNL opened at $51.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,121.20. The trade was a 69.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

