Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $251.50 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $253.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,006.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.23.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.