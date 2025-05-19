Tidal Investments LLC Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,182 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,918,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $109,513,000 after buying an additional 172,871 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8,267.8% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,718 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323,274 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP grew its stake in Comcast by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 457,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Comcast Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

