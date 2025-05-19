Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $324.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.94. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $170.67 and a 1-year high of $325.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.20 million. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. Insulet’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,525. This represents a 36.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total transaction of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.