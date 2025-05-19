Tairen Capital Ltd Buys 4,302 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3,955.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -140.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Mizuho dropped their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

