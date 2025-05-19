Texas Bank & Trust Co Takes $224,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Citigroup by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $75.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

