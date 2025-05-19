Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $91.80 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $92.90. The company has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,788 shares of company stock valued at $9,028,690 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

