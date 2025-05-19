Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,465 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,150,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $101.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $149.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

