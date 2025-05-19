SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,260,137,000 after acquiring an additional 403,956 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,563,000 after purchasing an additional 890,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $362,371,000 after purchasing an additional 701,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SAP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,523,000 after purchasing an additional 798,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SAP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period.

SAP Stock Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $296.46 on Monday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $303.40. The company has a market cap of $364.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.33.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $2.5423 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

