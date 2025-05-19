Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Position Trimmed by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.5% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 1.84% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,554,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,101 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 10,885,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,397 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 3,452,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,369 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,603,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $560.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

BCYC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

