Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,900 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in KB Home by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 4,540.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on KBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

