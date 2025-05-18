Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $93,000 in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BV Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BV Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BV Financial in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV Financial stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63. BV Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter.

In other BV Financial news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $54,987.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,559 shares in the company, valued at $24,819.28. The trade was a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,254 shares of company stock worth $99,589 over the last 90 days. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

