Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,554,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,477 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,639 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,796,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Surgery Partners

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $76,028.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,498.72. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

