Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUS opened at $64.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

