Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 194.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

