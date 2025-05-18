Stockbridge Partners LLC Has $449.25 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 177,918 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 9.5% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned about 1.32% of Vulcan Materials worth $449,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $275.64 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.91.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

