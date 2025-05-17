Sentinus LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Sentinus LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Sentinus LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $97.83 and a 52 week high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

