Promising Restaurant Stocks To Consider – May 14th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba Group, SoundHound AI, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded restaurant companies that grant investors partial ownership in chains ranging from fast-food outlets to fine-dining establishments. By buying and selling these equities on exchanges, investors participate in the chains’ revenue growth, profit distributions and valuation swings. Their performance typically reflects factors like consumer spending trends, food-cost pressures and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,876,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,300,941. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $92.17.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $401.58 and a 52-week high of $542.07.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,038,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,541,646. The stock has a market cap of $318.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.70.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,054,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,770,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 2.71. SoundHound AI has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $43.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5,218.55. 99,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,689.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,862.12. The company has a market cap of $169.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

