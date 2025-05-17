Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 700,000 Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Innovid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Innovid by 283.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 105,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovid by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 157,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovid by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,876,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. Innovid Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

Featured Stories

