Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.51 Million in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $19,898,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 637,932 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,661,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Launch One Acquisition by 2,740.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 510,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 492,903 shares in the last quarter.

Launch One Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

Launch One Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Launch One Acquisition Company Profile

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

