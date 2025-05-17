Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 11,193 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Five9 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Five9 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $53.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -140.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,468 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $82,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,533.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,346. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

