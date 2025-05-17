Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in XPO by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in XPO by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,293,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in XPO by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on XPO from $147.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on XPO and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $128.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.96.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. XPO’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

